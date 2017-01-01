Transit Cards

Passwords are a terrible form of identity verification. They're hard to remember, easy to crack, and they result in troves of sensitive user credentials on servers around the word. Cybercriminals stole 3.1 billion passwords in 2016 alone.

A consortium of hundreds of companies called the FIDO Alliance has been working with the W3C to bring an end to all this. The Web Authentication API will replace passwords with simple and secure cryptographic authentication.

All major browsers will support it so all you need is Token and two knocks to securely authenticate into to your accounts.