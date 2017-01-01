Transit Cards

Token DoorLock creates a simple and secure home access exerience. Tap to lock when you leave the house. Tap to unlock when you get home. You can use a mechanical key too, but that's so 4000 BC. It installs in minutes with a Phillips screwdriver in place of your existing deadbolt and it's easy to pair it with your Token using our mobile app.
|Certification
|ANSI Grade 2
|Durability
|ANSI A156.25 (Rust/Rain/Corrosion)
|Exterior Size
|138 mm x 65 mm x 28 mm
|Interior Size
|174 mm x 70 mm x 38 mm
|Finish
|Black & Silver
|Door Bore Hole
|2-1/8" (54 mm) or 1-1/2" (38 mm)
|Door Thickness
|1-3/8" (35 mm) to 2" (51 mm)
|Backset
|2-3/8" (60 mm) and 2-3/4" (70 mm)
|Power
|4x AA batteries
|Temperature
|-31 F to 150.8 F (-35 C to 66 C)
Passwords are a terrible form of identity verification. They're hard to remember, easy to crack, and they result in troves of sensitive user credentials on servers around the word. Cybercriminals stole 3.1 billion passwords in 2016 alone.
A consortium of hundreds of companies called the FIDO Alliance has been working with the W3C to bring an end to all this. The Web Authentication API will replace passwords with simple and secure cryptographic authentication.
All major browsers will support it so all you need is Token and two knocks to securely authenticate into to your accounts.
Sorry. Token is not compatible with your vehicle.
Plug Token CarLock into your car’s OBD2 port to use Token as your car key. Knock twice to unlock the doors and activate the ‘Start’ button. Twice more to lock the car back up.
If you're an employer and you'd like to start a BYOD program for physical access control, secured by Token’s continuous two factor authentication, contact us or your HID rep.
The Token device provides our card holders a personalized lifestyle accessory that can make simple and safe contactless transactions at millions of merchant locations in 96 countries around the globe.
We're thrilled to work with Token to make the Windows Hello experience even better. With its wearable design, Token logs you into Windows 10 seamlessly in a way that feels natural and familiar.
Pay with Token at over 15 million places
by adding your MasterCard or Visa.
Tap and go at over 50 transit systems worldwide,
with another 30 going live in 2018.
Token is HID SEOS ready so it can replace
your access card at the office.
Your credentials are stored on an EAL5+
certified secure element to keep them safe.
Scan your fingerprint when you put Token on
to activate it and unlock your credentials.
Token locks your credentials as soon as you take
it off, so you don’t have to worry about losing it.
You don’t need an account to use Token and
we never send your credentials to our servers.
2 Week
Battery Life
Waterproof
7 Sizes
(US 6-12)
9mm X 2.5mm
Bluetooth
NFC
$249
Ships Dec 2017
Token is made of sterling silver. Available in 7 sizes - we’ll send you a sizer kit before we ship your Token, so you can select the most comfortable fit. Available in the USA. Globally Soon.
Finish
Accessories