Token DoorLock creates a simple and secure home access exerience. Tap to lock when you leave the house. Tap to unlock when you get home. You can use a mechanical key too, but that's so 4000 BC. It installs in minutes with a Phillips screwdriver in place of your existing deadbolt and it's easy to pair it with your Token using our mobile app.

Certification ANSI Grade 2
Durability ANSI A156.25 (Rust/Rain/Corrosion)
Exterior Size 138 mm x 65 mm x 28 mm
Interior Size 174 mm x 70 mm x 38 mm
Finish Black & Silver
Door Bore Hole 2-1/8" (54 mm) or 1-1/2" (38 mm)
Door Thickness 1-3/8" (35 mm) to 2" (51 mm)
Backset 2-3/8" (60 mm) and 2-3/4" (70 mm)
Power 4x AA batteries
Temperature -31 F to 150.8 F (-35 C to 66 C)

Passwords are a terrible form of identity verification. They're hard to remember, easy to crack, and they result in troves of sensitive user credentials on servers around the word. Cybercriminals stole 3.1 billion passwords in 2016 alone.

A consortium of hundreds of companies called the FIDO Alliance has been working with the W3C to bring an end to all this. The Web Authentication API will replace passwords with simple and secure cryptographic authentication.

All major browsers will support it so all you need is Token and two knocks to securely authenticate into to your accounts.

Plug Token CarLock into your car’s OBD2 port to use Token as your car key. Knock twice to unlock the doors and activate the ‘Start’ button. Twice more to lock the car back up.

Transit Cards

Token works with your HID iCLASS SE and multiCLASS SE readers.

If you're an employer and you'd like to start a BYOD program for physical access control, secured by Token’s continuous two factor authentication, contact us or your HID rep.

Token lets you live securely in a digital world.

The Token device provides our card holders a personalized lifestyle accessory that can make simple and safe contactless transactions at millions of merchant locations in 96 countries around the globe.
Kiki Del Valle
Mastercard

We're thrilled to work with Token to make the Windows Hello experience even better. With its wearable design, Token logs you into Windows 10 seamlessly in a way that feels natural and familiar.

Chris Hallum
Microsoft

Security meets convenience.

  • Secure Element

    Your credentials are stored on an EAL5+
    certified secure element to keep them safe.

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Scan your fingerprint when you put Token on
    to activate it and unlock your credentials.

  • Optical Sensor

    Token locks your credentials as soon as you take
    it off, so you don’t have to worry about losing it.

  • Decentralized

    You don’t need an account to use Token and
    we never send your credentials to our servers.

2 Week
Battery Life

Waterproof

7 Sizes
(US 6-12)

9mm X 2.5mm

Bluetooth

NFC

Token Ring

$249

Ships Dec 2017

Token is made of sterling silver. Available in 7 sizes - we’ll send you a sizer kit before we ship your Token, so you can select the most comfortable fit. Available in the USA. Globally Soon.

Finish

